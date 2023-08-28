UAE opens new arterial road E611 to enhance commute to Dubai

Image credit: MOEI/Twitter

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) announced the opening of the Emirates Road ‘E611’ on Sunday. This major roadway has been opened for motorists travelling between the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.

This latest addition to the UAE’s road infrastructure was opened to coincide with the start of the new academic year, in order to facilitate movement of school buses, and ensure the smooth flow of traffic, noted MOEI in its post on Twitter.

افتتاح شارع الإمارات “E611”

للقادمين من رأس الخيمة بالاتجاه إلى دبي افتتحت وزارة الطاقة والبنية التحتية، شارع الإمارات “E611” للقادمين من إمارة رأس الخيمة بالاتجاه إلى إمارة دبي، تزامناً مع انطلاق العام الدراسي الجديد، وذلك بهدف تسهيل حركة مرور حافلات المدارس، وتأمين انسيابيتها… pic.twitter.com/RkteecX0xY — وزارة الطاقة والبنية التحتية (@MOEIUAE) August 27, 2023

The authority notified motorists of the road through Twitter.

E611 – connecting the emirates

‘E611’ has additionally been introduced to raise the capacity of the road, in order to improve the linkage and communication between urban communities in the emirates. This arterial connection enhances accessibility by offering a vital alternative route for motorists hailing from Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, and Sharjah en route to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The road stretches across 110 kilometres. This highway runs parallel to major roads such as E11 and E311 and serves as an alternative route to them.

The ministry added, “The works are part of an integrated project to improve the current intersection in the Al Barashi area, which will be completed before the end of this year.”

