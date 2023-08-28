Home UAE Dubai UAE opens new arterial road E611 to enhance commute to Dubai, Abu Dhabi This latest addition to the UAE’s road infrastructure was opened to coincide with the start of the new academic year, in order to facilitate traffic flow by Gulf Business August 28, 2023 Follow us Follow on Google News Follow on Facebook Follow on Instagram Follow on X Follow on LinkedIn Image credit: MOEI/Twitter The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) announced the opening of the Emirates Road ‘E611’ on Sunday. This major roadway has been opened for motorists travelling between the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai. This latest addition to the UAE’s road infrastructure was opened to coincide with the start of the new academic year, in order to facilitate movement of school buses, and ensure the smooth flow of traffic, noted MOEI in its post on Twitter. افتتاح شارع الإمارات “E611” للقادمين من رأس الخيمة بالاتجاه إلى دبي افتتحت وزارة الطاقة والبنية التحتية، شارع الإمارات “E611” للقادمين من إمارة رأس الخيمة بالاتجاه إلى إمارة دبي، تزامناً مع انطلاق العام الدراسي الجديد، وذلك بهدف تسهيل حركة مرور حافلات المدارس، وتأمين انسيابيتها… pic.twitter.com/RkteecX0xY — وزارة الطاقة والبنية التحتية (@MOEIUAE) August 27, 2023 The authority notified motorists of the road through Twitter. E611 – connecting the emirates ‘E611’ has additionally been introduced to raise the capacity of the road, in order to improve the linkage and communication between urban communities in the emirates. This arterial connection enhances accessibility by offering a vital alternative route for motorists hailing from Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, and Sharjah en route to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The road stretches across 110 kilometres. This highway runs parallel to major roads such as E11 and E311 and serves as an alternative route to them. The ministry added, “The works are part of an integrated project to improve the current intersection in the Al Barashi area, which will be completed before the end of this year.” Also read: Abu Dhabi: Here’s how you can get a discount on traffic fines Tags Ajman Al Barashia area E611 Emirates Road Ras Al Khaimah Umm Al Quwain 0 Comments Share Tweet Share Share You might also like Dubai’s RTA adds 200 parking spaces, warns of Emirates Road delays UAE: RAK’s residential supply set to double by 2030: report Latest pictures: See how RAK’s Wynn Al Marjan is shaping up Ras Al Khaimah raises $1bn in sukuk offering amid strong investor demand