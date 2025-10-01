Kent to oversee design of Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu hydrogen project

Image: Getty Images

Kent, a global firm in integrated energy services, has been appointed by ACWA Power as Owner’s Engineer for the Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub—one of the world’s largest planned green hydrogen and ammonia export facilities. The project is a flagship component of Saudi Arabia’s clean energy transition strategy and aligns closely with Vision 2030.

Located in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, the hub will integrate the entire green hydrogen value chain, including renewable power generation, desalination plants, ammonia production, and an export terminal. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce up to 400,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen annually, converted into more than 2.2 million tonnes of green ammonia for global markets. With over 4 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, the facility will be nearly double the size of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project.

As Owner’s Engineer, Kent will serve as ACWA Power’s technical representative throughout the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase, being delivered through a joint venture between Técnicas Reunidas and Sinopec. Kent’s remit includes ensuring compliance with international standards, reviewing safety and constructability, managing integration across project workstreams, and advising on design optimisation and risk. The team will also support ACWA Power in preparing for the transition into the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phase.

Read: Mitsubishi Power, ANRPC complete MENA’s first hydrogen boiler retrofit

John Gilley, CEO of Kent, said: “We are proud to be supporting ACWA Power on a project of such global significance. Our role as Owner’s Engineer allows us to bring together deep technical expertise and a long history of managing complex energy projects, helping to lay the foundations for safe, scalable and sustainable hydrogen infrastructure.”

Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, added: “The Yanbu Green Hydrogen Hub is a monumental step forward in realising Saudi Arabia’s green hydrogen ambitions and solidifies ACWA Power’s position as a first mover and global leader in this critical sector. This project highlights our commitment to innovation, scale, and delivering a sustainable and secure energy future. Our partnership with Kent will ensure the project benefits from world-class technical oversight as we progress towards final investment decision and construction.”

Kent’s role in Yanbu further expands its energy transition portfolio in the Middle East, underscoring its long-term commitment to advancing decarbonised energy infrastructure worldwide.