Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch flight to this city in Iran

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch new flight to this city in Iran

The service to Lar will commence on September 14

Gulf Business
by Gulf Business
August 25, 2023
Air Arabia
Image: Air Arabia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Lar city in Iran.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Larestan International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from September 14.

The flight will take off from Abu Dhabi at 10.10am and land at in Lar at 10.45am, while the return flight will depart from Lar at 11.25am and arrive in the UAE’s capital at 1.10pm, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi international network expands with new Iran flight

With the new route to Lar, the airline‘s international network now extends to over 30 destinations, including Tashkent, Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chattogram, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Muscat, Salalah, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Kochi, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Lar, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, Baku, Kuwait, Tehran, Yekaterinburg, Thiruvananthapuram, Moscow and Kazan.

In other news, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan departed from UAE’s capital city on March 12.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport with a frequency of three flights a week.

