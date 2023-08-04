 Abu Dhabi International Airport H1 pax numbers rise 67%
Abu Dhabi International Airport passenger traffic rises 67% in H1 2023
Abu Dhabi International Airport passenger traffic rises 67% in H1 2023

The airport welcomed 10,258,653 passengers during the first half of the year

August 4, 2023
Abu Dhabi International Airport - UAE megaprojects
Image: WAM/ AUH

Abu Dhabi Airports has reported Abu Dhabi International Airport‘s traffic results for H1 2023. The results show growth in passenger numbers, flights and cargo movement.

A significant increase of 67 per cent in passenger traffic was witnessed, with 10,258,653 passengers passing through Abu Dhabi international Airport between January 1 and June 30, compared to 6,158,376 passengers served during the same period last year, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Abu Dhabi International Airport also recorded 67,835 flights, a notable increase of 36 per cent compared to 49,919 flights during H1 2022.

The airport’s network continues to expand rapidly with 114 destinations served by 27 airlines during the period.

The destinations with the highest passenger traffic served by the airport during the period include:

  • Mumbai (461,081)
  • London (374,017)
  • Delhi (331,722)
  • Kochi (316,460)
  • Doha (261,117)

Frank McCrorie, chief operations officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our passenger traffic figures for the first half of 2023 highlights our extensive efforts to support Abu Dhabi’s increasingly vibrant business, tourism and aviation sectors.

“Sustained increases in passenger numbers and flights also highlight Abu Dhabi Airports’ growth plans, in parallel with exemplary operations, technological integrations, and ever-expanding partnership ecosystem.”

Abu Dhabi International Airport: Cargo highlights

During H1 2023, the international airport handled 259,461 tonnes of air freight.

In April, Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomed the inaugural flight of SF Express, marking the launch of the global freight company’s regional operations in Abu Dhabi.

