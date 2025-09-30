Dubai Holding Investments and Brookfield Properties unveil Solaya beachfront residences in Jumeirah 1

Image: Supplied

Dubai Holding Investments, the investment arm of Dubai Holding, together with Brookfield Properties, a global real estate asset manager, has announced the launch of Solaya—an exclusive collection of 234 beachfront residences in Dubai’s Jumeirah 1.

Drawing on the strength of the Meraas brand under Dubai Holding Real Estate, the project represents the next chapter in the long-standing collaboration between Dubai Holding Investments and Brookfield. Having already delivered several of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, the partners are now setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the city’s residential sector.

A landmark design

Spread across nine buildings within a 40-acre masterplan, Solaya will feature a refined mix of two- to five-bedroom residences, along with penthouses, 18 signature garden houses complete with private infinity pools, and duplexes with expansive terraces designed for outdoor living. Each penthouse will offer maximum privacy with dedicated elevators, private lobbies, and large terraces including infinity pools.

Designed by world-renowned Foster + Partners, with interiors by 1508 London, every residence emphasises indoor–outdoor living, highlighted by open layouts, soaring ceilings, and panoramic views of both the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

Omar Karim, chief executive officer, Dubai Holding Investments, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Brookfield underscores Dubai Holding’s commitment to forging global alliances that deliver long-term value for the emirate. Together, we have created some of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, and with Solaya, we are extending this collaboration into the residential sector. This project reflects our shared ambition and confidence in Dubai’s continued growth as a world-class city. By aligning with partners of Brookfield’s calibre, we ensure every investment we make delivers meaningful impact, strengthens our communities and reinforces Dubai’s global reputation as a hub for innovation and opportunity.”

Khalid Al Malik, chief executive officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, added: “Solaya reflects our unwavering commitment to collaborating with world-class partners to create extraordinary destinations that elevate well-being and foster connections with nature – values that are increasingly sought-after by today’s discerning homeowners. As consumer preferences continue to shift towards spaces with wellness-focused design and thoughtfully curated environments, Solaya both meets and exceeds these aspirations by introducing a new standard of residential living within one of the most established and desirable communities in Dubai.”

Rob Devereux, chief executive officer, Brookfield Properties, stated: “We are thrilled to bring Solaya to the market as part of our exciting collaboration with Dubai Holding Investments and Meraas. This rare opportunity offers the privilege of beachfront living in the heart of Jumeirah 1, alongside renowned dining and lifestyle destinations. Solaya embodies a refined balance of exclusivity, elegance and connection to the sea.”

Solaya residents will enjoy a full suite of wellness and leisure amenities, including a spa with therapeutic saunas and treatment rooms, a fitness centre with dedicated studios, a private cinema, exclusive dining and meeting spaces, and a residents’ lounge.

Its Jumeirah 1 location combines the seclusion of beachfront luxury with proximity to Dubai’s cultural and lifestyle hubs. With J1 Beach nearby and Downtown Dubai within easy reach, Solaya offers a balance of exclusivity and cosmopolitan convenience.