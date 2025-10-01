UAE to launch first Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence

Image: Supplied

In a move that underscores the UAE’s ambition to lead the global AI race, Lakeba Group, the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), DoxAI, and AqlanX have signed a strategic agreement to establish the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence—the first of its kind in the region.

Catalysed by the NextGen FDI initiative, led by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, the Centre will empower the private sector to support the nation’s mission of shaping its digital future through local talent development, research, and infrastructure.

“Through the NextGen FDI Initiative, we are creating a vibrant, dynamic ecosystem that will help us achieve our national vision, attracting the best companies and talents to build their businesses here. The AI Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for fostering future generations of AI talent and support the UAE’s efforts in developing the economy and technologies of the future,” said Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

Advancing AI sovereignty

The Centre is designed as a strategic enabler of the UAE’s AI sovereignty, ensuring national control over critical components of the AI value chain—from data infrastructure and large models to applications tailored to regional priorities.

It will focus on building homegrown capabilities, nurturing R&D, supporting startups, and generating intellectual property aligned with the UAE’s culture, language, and economic vision. Researchers and engineers will be empowered to co-create trusted, secure, and exportable AI solutions, including Arabic LLMs and automation platforms for energy, healthcare, and education.

“This is not just about developing AI capabilities—it’s about shaping a sovereign digital future that reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead responsibly in the global AI economy.”

A multidisciplinary innovation hub

Based at UOWD, the Centre will serve as a hub for research, applied innovation, and industry collaboration. Its four pillars are:

AI Talent Incubation – integration of students and faculty with AqlanX’s commercial ecosystem.

Sovereign AI R&D – development of Arabic LLMs, automation tools, and edge intelligence.

IP Commercialisation – launching new ventures from lab to market.

Policy & Thought Leadership – shaping best practices in responsible AI and cyber-ethics.

The Centre will also act as AqlanX’s R&D headquarters, aligning with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 and Digital Economy Vision.

Strategic roles and partnerships

Each founding partner brings unique expertise:

UOWD anchors research, academia, and talent.

Lakeba Group contributes venture-building and global partnerships with Intel and Microsoft.

DoxAI provides sovereign-ready automation tools and engineering capabilities.

AqlanX leads commercialisation, integration, and regional scaling.

“This is a model of how academia, government, and enterprise must unite—not just to build AI—but to shape the future of civilisation,” said Giuseppe Porcelli, CEO of Lakeba.

“This Centre marks a pivotal moment for the region’s AI future, accelerating innovation by developing home-grown talent, local IP, and deployable solutions that are born in the UAE and built for global scale. This is how nations achieve strategic autonomy through AI,” added Demetrio Russo, co-founder and CEO of AqlanX.

Prof. Mohamed Salem, President of UOWD, said: “The AI Centre of Excellence will strengthen the UAE innovation ecosystem. It will be an engine of opportunity for students, researchers, and industries, and will create enduring value for the nation and its people.”

The inaugural event is set for 17 November 2025, with senior government officials, academia, and international technology leaders in attendance.

The initiative marks a turning point in the UAE’s evolution from technology adopter to technology innovator, offering the world a new model for sovereign, trusted, and scalable AI development.