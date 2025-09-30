EDNAS launches UAE’s first AI literacy curriculum for schools

The UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for artificial intelligence is now entering classrooms. EDNAS, a UAE-based education technology company, has launched the country’s first fully resourced AI literacy curriculum for schools. Covering Key Stage 1–3 (Years 1–9), the programme equips schools with complete lesson plans, activities, and resources designed to make AI education simple, practical, and ready to deliver from day one.

Developed in collaboration with teachers and AI experts, and benchmarked against international standards including PISA 2029, the curriculum comes as the UAE accelerates its mandate for AI education nationwide. Initial pilots are already underway at Haileybury Astana, part of the renowned British Haileybury school network, ahead of a wider UAE rollout and regional expansion in the coming months.

Liam Stewart, managing director of EDNAS, said: “The UAE has set a bold vision to lead the world in AI education, and schools need practical ways to bring that vision to life. As an educator, I’ve seen how challenging it can be to move from ambition to action without the right support. EDNAS changes that by giving teachers the tools and confidence to prepare a generation ready not just to use AI, but to understand and shape it. And we’re proud to be a UAE-born solution, created here to meet the needs of teachers and students across the region.”

The phased rollout begins in 2025 with classroom-ready content for Key Stage 1–3, followed in 2026 by CPD-accredited teacher training to build long-term expertise. By 2027, accreditation services will help schools demonstrate readiness to deliver world-class AI education. Arabic-language resources will also be introduced in the second year, ensuring bilingual delivery across the region.

At its core, EDNAS focuses on removing complexity and making AI education easy to deliver. Teachers are provided with tools they can trust, while students gain critical thinking, ethical awareness, and practical skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven future. What begins in the UAE is designed to expand regionally and beyond, shaping a generation ready to understand, question, and lead in a world transformed by technology.