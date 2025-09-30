Flying Emirates? Power bank use banned onboard from October 1

Image credit: Emirates/Website

Effective October 1, 2025, Emirates is prohibiting the use of power banks during flights, marking a major shift in its onboard safety regulations. While passengers may still carry a power bank in their cabin luggage under specific conditions, charging devices using a power bank, or charging the power bank itself, is now strictly forbidden during the flight.

A power bank is a portable, rechargeable device used to power smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras. Under the new rules, Emirates allows passengers to carry only one power bank under 100 Watt Hours, but use of these devices in the cabin is now banned, a WAM report said.

Key restrictions include:

Power banks cannot be used to charge personal devices onboard.

Charging power banks using the aircraft’s power source is not allowed.

Power banks must display capacity information and cannot be placed in overhead bins.

They must be stored either in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front.

As before, power banks are not permitted in checked luggage.

These updated rules aim to reduce potential risks associated with lithium battery-powered devices, which have become increasingly common among air travellers.

Why the ban? A proactive safety move

Emirates says the decision follows a comprehensive safety review, citing the rise in lithium battery-related incidents across the global aviation industry.

With more customers bringing power banks onboard, the airline is taking a firm, proactive stance to mitigate any associated hazards.

By banning in-flight use and requiring easily accessible storage locations, Emirates ensures that in the rare event of a fire, trained cabin crew can act quickly to extinguish it.

Safety is a core value at Emirates and central to its operational practices. The airline remains committed to continuously enhancing safety standards for both customers and staff. The new power bank policy reflects this ongoing dedication and sets a clear benchmark for other global carriers to consider.