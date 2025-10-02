IBM and nybl announce collaboration to accelerate AI adoption in critical industries

Image: Supplied

IBM, a global leader in hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting, and nybl, a science-based AI company and IBM Business Partner, have announced a new collaboration to drive AI adoption across critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, utilities, and industrial operations. The partnership combines IBM’s watsonx portfolio of AI products, particularly watsonx.governance, with nybl’s domain-specific expertise to enhance operational resilience, improve efficiency, and deliver stronger business value.

AI-powered asset and operations management

At the core of the collaboration is nybl’s n.vision platform, now integrated with IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, its AI governance capabilities, and the IBM Maximo Application Suite. Together, these technologies provide secure, intelligent asset and operations management tools that reduce costs, improve safety, and boost overall performance. watsonx.governance underpins this integration by ensuring transparency, compliance, and lifecycle AI management.

The solution also leverages IBM Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI) to embed AI-driven visual intelligence into industrial operations. n.vision processes vast amounts of imagery data from drones and cameras to detect faults, predict equipment failures, and recommend prescriptive actions to avoid unplanned downtime. By automating inspections and quality checks, it streamlines workflows while maintaining rigorous operational standards.

Purpose-built AI for real-world outcomes

The platform integrates nybl’s proprietary AI models with a high-performance data engine and user-friendly interface. Its key modules include Director, enabling real-time analytics and decision-making, and Stage, which visualizes insights to support faster, smarter operational responses. The result is improved asset uptime, reliability, efficiency, and safety.

“At IBM, we believe the future of industry is AI-powered, and our watsonx platform is built to help clients scale trustworthy AI across their business,” said Zaidoun Arbad, VP – Ecosystem, IBM Middle East and Africa. “By combining nybl’s domain-specific innovation with IBM’s enterprise AI capabilities, including Maximo and watsonx, we are enabling clients to transform operations and make smarter decisions in real time.”

Noor Alnahhas, founder and CEO of nybl and a member of Dubai’s official AI and Ethics Advisory Board, added: “At nybl, we build AI grounded in science and driven by a commitment to ethical impact. Our mission is to solve some of humanity’s most critical challenges across sectors like energy, power, water, agriculture, and healthcare. This collaboration with IBM significantly amplifies our ability to scale that impact globally, combining nybl’s domain-specific innovation with IBM’s enterprise-grade platforms to deliver real, measurable value where it’s needed most.”

Scaling Middle East innovation globally

The collaboration underscores a shared mission to deploy advanced, purpose-built AI in industries that directly serve humanity. It also strengthens IBM’s global portfolio by incorporating nybl’s cutting-edge solutions, while advancing nybl’s ambition to export homegrown innovation from the Middle East to global markets—solidifying the region’s growing influence in shaping the future of technology.