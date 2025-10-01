Cultural Assets Group launches SAR850m investment fund

Cultural Assets Group has launched a private, closed-end investment fund focused on Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, valued at SAR850m ($227m).

The fund includes SAR200m in financing from the Cultural Development Fund (CDF).

The launch was announced at the Cultural Investment Conference 2025 in Riyadh, held on September 29-30.

Cultural Assets Group’s fund to target cultural investments

The fund will target investments across visual arts, fashion and cultural retail, digital content, experience design, interactive media and production, and emerging technologies.

Its goals include supporting the sustainable development of the kingdom’s cultural economy, helping local firms expand internationally, and localising intellectual property and advanced technologies by attracting or acquiring international companies.

By following international standards of asset management and investment diversification, the fund aims to improve the sector’s appeal to investors and strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

The initiative is positioned as part of wider efforts to increase private investment and broaden economic opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s cultural industries.