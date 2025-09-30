Burj Capital Business Bay sets new benchmark for commercial real estate in Dubai

Moksh Garg, managing director of Centurion Properties/Image: Supplied

Centurion Properties has officially unveiled Burj Capital Business Bay, a Grade A+ office tower designed to redefine Dubai’s commercial real estate landscape. The launch event, held on September 29, 2025, at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, marked the opening of Phase 2 of the project and positioned the tower as one of the most prestigious commercial developments in the region. Strategically located in Business Bay, minutes from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, DIFC and Dubai Design District, Burj Capital embodies Dubai’s ambition as a global hub of enterprise and innovation.

With more than 238+ office units spread across a close to million square feet of built-up area, the tower combines commercial scale with lifestyle sophistication. Businesses benefit from flexible layouts, floor plates ranging from 750 sqft to 14,000 sqft, and amenities that extend far beyond the traditional workplace—swimming pool, yoga deck, co-working spaces, amphitheater-style seating, a running track, pickleball courts, curated F&B outlets, and a panoramic rooftop lounge overlooking the Burj Khalifa and Canal.

“Even though it is a commercial tower, this is the only commercial tower in Dubai today that offers amenities typically associated with residential buildings,” said Moksh Garg, managing director of Centurion Properties. “We believe in work-life balance, and that’s what we’ve integrated into the tower. People may confuse it with a residential tower at first glance, but it is 100 percent commercial with the feel of a lifestyle development.”

Unique features and design

Among the standout features are the Sky Garden, located mid-tower with direct views of the Burj Khalifa, and the Sky Lounge at the top, designed as both a relaxation zone and a networking hub. “These spaces elevate the office environment by encouraging collaboration and balance,” added Moksh Garg. “The interiors and quality of construction are Grade A+, and the building competes with some of the most iconic names in Dubai’s commercial landscape.”

Vimal Mohan, chief development officer at Centurion Properties, highlighted the deliberate trade-offs made to prioritise lifestyle. “At Burj Capital, we dedicated an entire level to lifestyle amenities which is not a very common practice these days, creating a space that blends fitness & wellness, leisure, and community. The tower features a Sky Garden, rooftop lounge, and a full health and fitness floor with an indoor-outdoor gym, swimming pool, jogging track, steam, sauna, and paddle tennis. We know Dubai is a lifestyle city, and we wanted Burj Capital to reflect that.”

Flexibility is another differentiator. Businesses can configure entire floors to suit their needs, thanks to a modular layout system. The tower also anticipates future demand: five basement levels add 150 more parking spaces than standard requirements, complete with EV charging stations. Sixteen high-speed elevators serve 238+ offices, ensuring efficiency for high occupancy.

A vision rooted in Centurion’s legacy

Centurion Properties has specialised in commercial real estate since its inception in 2013, when it launched the first freehold commercial tower in Dubai. According to Garg, Burj Capital reflects that founding vision. While the company is recognised for delivering both premium residential and commercial projects, he emphasises: “We see immense potential in the premium commercial segment, and Centurion Properties remains deeply committed to creating landmark developments in this space. Burj Capital is a continuation of the journey we began over a decade ago—delivering Grade A+ commercial towers that meet global standards and establish addresses of significance.”

When asked to describe the development, Mohan drew a comparison: “If Burj Khalifa is the tallest tower in the residential segment, I would say Burj Capital is the tower of premium business.” Adding to this, Garg highlighted: “Burj Capital is the address every business aspires to call home.”

Looking ahead

Completion of Burj Capital Business Bay is scheduled for March 2029, but the launch already signals a new chapter for Dubai’s commercial property market. For Centurion, the project is more than just another tower. “This launch event is not just showcasing a project—it’s showcasing what Centurion Properties stands for today,” said Garg. “We can forecast and show people the future of the company, and we are bringing that future to life.”