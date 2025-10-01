'Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility': AICTO’s Mohamed Ben Amor

Image: Supplied

On the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum Annual Meeting 2025, Mohamed Ben Amor, director general of the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organization (AICTO), outlines how regional and international organisations can strengthen cybersecurity, balance AI’s risks and opportunities, and position the Arab region as a proactive contributor to global digital governance. Here are excerpts from the discussion.

What role should regional and international organisations play in strengthening global cybersecurity?

Regional and international organisations are critical in shaping a coordinated and resilient global cybersecurity ecosystem. They act as facilitators of collaboration, bringing together governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society to share knowledge, best practices, and threat intelligence.

In regions like the Arab world, organisations such as AICTO and the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Cybersecurity provide platforms for harmonising policies, standardisng regulations, and developing common training programmes, ensuring that all countries, including LDCs, can benefit from collective expertise.

International organisations like ITU and UNDP and many other complement this by offering capacity-building programmes, technical assistance, and frameworks for cross-border cooperation, which are essential to address threats that know no borders.

By combining regional context awareness with global advanced experience, these organisations help establish resilient cybersecurity ecosystems, foster a culture of proactive defense, and reduce vulnerabilities that can be exploited at a regional or international scale.

Their role is not just advisory but operational, enabling countries to implement practical measures that strengthen both national and collective cyber defences.

With the widespread adoption of AI tools and technologies, how do we strike a balance between enhancing our cyber defences against cyber threats and not — or unintentionally empowering cybercriminals?

AI, like any powerful tool, is a “double-edged sword”. I’s adoption in cybersecurity presents both opportunities and risks. It can dramatically strengthen our defences, but if misused, it can also become a weapon in the hands of cybercriminals.

On one hand, AI enables faster threat detection, predictive analytics, and automated responses, significantly enhancing cyber defenses. On the other hand, the same AI tools can be misused by cybercriminals for phishing, malware development, and social engineering attacks.

Getting the balance right, we need a multi-layered approach: Governance – capacity building – cooperation:

First : The deployment of AI in cybersecurity must be accompanied by strict ethical and governance frameworks that define acceptable use, data privacy standards, and accountability measures.

Second : Capacity building is essential, organisations must ensure that personnel are trained to monitor AI systems, detect adversarial use, and respond to AI-driven threats and challenges.

Third : Cooperation and collaboration among regional and international actors are crucial to share intelligence, develop countermeasures, and establish norms for responsible and Ethical AI use.

By combining innovation with ethics, regulation, and education, we can leverage AI to strengthen cybersecurity while minimizing the risk of unintentionally empowering malicious actors and groups.

How do you see the ACT contributing to the advancement of the cybersecurity sector in the Arab region?



Over the years, AICTO has emerged as a leading force in strengthening cybersecurity across the Arab region.

By acting as a regional hub, AICTO is helping countries develop strategies, create frameworks, and provide practical training and technical assistance to improve readiness and resilience. In 2022, AICTO developed and launched the “Arab Cybersecurity Strategy”, providing a roadmap for regional cooperation, harmonised policies, and capacity building.

AICTO also supports the creation of regional CERTs and knowledge-sharing platforms, which allow Arab countries to respond faster and more effectively to threats.

Another critical contribution of AICTO is connecting Arab countries with global expertise through its membership in WIC, ensuring that regional policies align with international best practices.

By combining policy guidance, technical support, and awareness campaigns in close collaboration with regional and international partners, AICTO strengthens both human and technical capacity across the Arab region.

AICTO is working to ensure that Arab countries are not only reactive to cyber threats but also proactive, leveraging partnerships to build robust systems, share expertise, enhance resilience, and more fully integrate the region into the global cybersecurity community

What are you most looking forward to contributing or highlighting through your participation at the Global Cybersecurity Forum Annual Meeting 2025 this year?

The Global Cybersecurity Forum is the platform where we gather annually to discuss challenges, exchange insights, and foster learning.

This year I’m delighted to put more light on how regional collaboration can strengthen cybersecurity across the Arab region.

I am sharing the programmes and initiatives led by AICTO in partnership with regional stakeholders, including Arab countries, highlighting how they are shaping the near-term future of intelligence and digital governance. For example, the Arab AI Ethical Charter provides a regional framework for responsible AI development and deployment, ensuring that innovation aligns with ethical principles and societal values.

Other initiatives include capacity-building programmes, regional cybersecurity exercises, and knowledge-sharing platforms that strengthen both technical skills and policy frameworks.

Together, these efforts demonstrate how AICTO and its partners are not only preparing the Arab region to navigate emerging technological challenges but also positioning it as a proactive contributor to global digital governance and cybersecurity resilience.

I also look forward to connecting with international partners, fostering dialogue, and exploring ways to scale best practices across borders.

Ultimately, I hope to emphasise that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and that building resilient systems, capable institutions, and skilled professionals in the Arab region benefits both local and global digital ecosystems.