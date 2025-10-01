Abu Dhabi gears up for Season 2 of A2RL with $2.25m prize pool

Images: Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) is returning for its second season on November 15 at Yas Marina Circuit, and the excitement is already building.

After a successful debut in April 2024, which drew over 10,000 spectators and more than a million online views, this year’s league promises even more international participation, new innovations, and a bigger prize pool of $2.25m.

Global competition expands

Teams from ten countries will compete this year, with France and Japan joining the league for the first time. Returning teams from the US, Germany, China, Singapore, Italy, and the UAE will also be back, making the competition one of the most globally diverse arenas for autonomous systems.

Central to this year’s season is the Emirates Autonomous Vehicle (EAV 24), A2RL’s upgraded autonomous racecar. Built and autonomised in the UAE, the EAV-24 reflects the nation’s growing expertise in AI, robotics, and high-performance mobility. Based on the Super Formula SF23 platform, the car features enhanced sensors, upgraded compute systems, and refined control logic, designed to meet the demanding conditions of autonomous racing.

Virtual racing enters the scene

A2RL is also expanding its footprint with the launch of the SIM-Sprint, a series of virtual races that allow teams to test and refine AI systems under controlled conditions. The SIM-Sprint provides a consistent environment for experimentation, enabling teams to tackle rare or extreme scenarios that are difficult to replicate on track. Over time, the league plans to open this platform to independent developers, fans, and aspiring teams worldwide, creating a pathway from virtual simulation to real-world competition.

Faisal Al Bannai, advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and secretary general of ATRC, emphasised the league’s wider purpose: “With A2RL, we’re not just testing autonomous technology, we’re accelerating its evolution in the most demanding conditions possible. It’s a showcase of engineering excellence, but more importantly, a platform for the future of mobility. From high-speed racing to real-world applications, we are demonstrating what’s possible when nations invest in deep tech innovation and challenge the world to think faster, build smarter, and compete responsibly.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, added, “By combining the physical thrill of racing with the precision of virtual testing, we’re enabling the world’s best minds to push the boundaries of AI. This year’s expanded league reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to challenge-driven innovation, where real-world impact is engineered at speed and scale.”

Engineering the future of autonomous racing

At the core of the competition is the Dallara Super Formula SF23, autonomised exclusively for A2RL. Made from sustainable bio-composite materials and weighing 690kg, the SF23 is the fastest open-wheel race car after Formula One, capable of reaching speeds up to 300 km/h. With advanced braking systems, drive-by-wire throttle control, and a custom-built autonomous stack, the car gives teams a cutting-edge platform to develop and optimise their AI driving algorithms.

Through A2RL, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a hub for high-performance autonomy, showcasing how intelligent systems can be developed, tested, and deployed at scale. Beyond racing, the league aims to inspire the next generation of STEM talent and accelerate global advancements in autonomous vehicle technology.