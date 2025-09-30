AI in women’s health: DeepLook CEO Marissa Fayer at WHX Tech | Gulf Business

WHX Tech 2025 wrapped three high-impact days at Dubai World Trade Centre (8–10 Sept) by putting women’s health innovation squarely on the main stage. In this interview, Marissa Fayer, CEO of DeepLook Medical, explains why the Middle East’s fast-moving, low-legacy environment is primed for rapid adoption of clinical AI. “Yeah, I was honored to be asked to speak at WHX Tech,” she says, noting the event’s growing focus on women’s empowerment and patient-centred care.

Fayer outlines how DeepLook’s flagship DL Precise augments existing mammography and imaging workflows rather than replacing them—visualising lesions in dense tissue, automating one-click measurements and segmentation, and integrating with leading platforms from GE, Philips, and Siemens. The aim: reduce unnecessary recalls and help radiologists make faster, more objective decisions. As she puts it, “We simply illuminate it. We show it and we highlight it.” That matters in dense breast screening where, as Fayer reminds us, “Cancer shows up white and dense tissue is white. So you’re looking for the cotton ball in the cloud. You can’t see it.”

Beyond product, Fayer makes a business case: women’s health is both an urgent equity gap and a significant growth opportunity for regional providers, investors and health systems. With new hospitals, clinics and populations scaling across the Gulf, she argues the region can bring validated, integrated AI to the point of care faster than legacy markets—provided industry partnerships stay focused on outcomes, interoperability and real-world workflow fit.