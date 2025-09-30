UAE fuel prices: How much more will motorists pay in October?

Image credit: Getty Images

The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee has approved new retail fuel rates for the month of October, reducing diesel prices as global oil prices fall with expected low demand and upcoming supply boost, according to state news agency, WAM.

– Diesel: Dhs2.71 per litre increased from Dhs2.66 per litre in September

– Super “98”: Dhs2.77 per litre a slight increase from Dhs2.70 per litre last month

– Special “95”: Dhs2.66 per litre increased from Dhs2.58 per litre in the previous month

– E-Plus “91”: Dhs2.58 per litre a slight increase from Dhs2.51 in September

Global oil prices dip as OPEC+ plan stokes supply surplus concerns

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, September 30, as another anticipated production increase by OPEC+ and the resumption of oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region via Turkey reinforced the outlook for a looming supply surplus.

Brent crude futures for November delivery, expiring on Tuesday, fell 28 cents, or 0.4, to $67.69 a barrel by 0630 GMT. The more active contract for December was down 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $66.76 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $63.16 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent.

The drops extend Monday’s falls when both Brent and WTI settled more than 3 per cent lower after logging their sharpest daily declines since August 1.

Oil’s falls came as Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed crude oil exports over the weekend and amid reports that OPEC+ is likely to approve an increase in production for November at its meeting this weekend, IG analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a note to clients.

In a meeting scheduled for Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, will likely approve another oil production increase of at least 137,000 barrels per day, three sources familiar with the talks said.

“Although (OPEC+ is) under their quota anyway, the market still does not seem to like the fact that more oil is coming in,” Marex analyst Ed Meir said.

Meanwhile, crude oil flowed on Saturday through a pipeline from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to Turkey for the first time in 2-1/2 years, after an interim deal broke a deadlock, Iraq’s oil ministry said.

