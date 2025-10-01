Tissoli and Pininfarina partner to deliver Dhs1.2bn Palazzo Tissoli on Al Marjan Island

Image: Supplied

Tissoli, a real estate and investment collective redefining luxury living, has signed an agreement with Italian design house Pininfarina to deliver Palazzo Tissoli, a landmark Dhs1.2bn residential development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The collaboration marks Pininfarina’s first architectural project in the emirate.

The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony at Fairmont The Palm, attended by Khaled Assaf, commercial director of Marjan; Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli; Fabio Calorio, senior vice president of Pininfarina; and Umar Bin Farooq, founder and CEO of One Broker Group (OBG).

Set along Al Marjan Island’s prime waterfront, Palazzo Tissoli blends Italian design heritage with contemporary luxury, offering fully furnished residences with panoramic Arabian Gulf views. The development is also strategically located near the island’s upcoming gaming and leisure destinations.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Palazzo Tissoli to Al Marjan Island. This landmark project reflects the high calibre of collaborations that continue to power Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into a world-class investment and lifestyle destination. Palazzo Tissoli will not only introduce a new dimension of design excellence but also further enhance Al Marjan Island’s stature as a premium destination for luxury living, global tourism and international investment.”

Read: Wynn Al Marjan Island names first two restaurants ahead of 2027 opening

Palazzo Tissoli serves as Tissoli’s flagship project. Reflecting on the milestone, Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, said: “Palazzo Tissoli is the embodiment of our vision to create places that inspire, elevate, and redefine modern living. We are extremely proud to partner with a globally renowned design house like Pininfarina to bring this vision to life through our flagship project. Palazzo Tissoli will be an architectural marvel that blends art with life, design with function, and tradition with modernity. With its striking architecture, resort-style amenities, and a philosophy rooted in community, Palazzo Tissoli sets a new benchmark for branded living on Al Marjan Island.”

Drawing inspiration from Ras Al Khaimah’s Hajar Mountains, Palazzo Tissoli reflects Pininfarina’s 95-year legacy of design excellence. With a portfolio of more than 1,950 projects worldwide, the design house brings its philosophy of merging beauty with performance, balancing art with industry, and tradition with innovation.

Fabio Calorio, senior vice president of Pininfarina, added: “We are delighted to partner with Tissoli on this landmark project. For more than 95 years, Pininfarina has pursued the perfect balance of beauty and performance across architecture, automobile design, and cultural icons. Palazzo Tissoli is a unique opportunity for us to bring this heritage to the emerging emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. With this project we will be translating our Italian DNA into a project that reflects both the natural beauty and the dynamic lifestyle that is evolving in Al Marjan Island. Every detail has been crafted to offer residents a home that is not only functional but also an authentic expression of Italian design excellence.”