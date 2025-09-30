Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha on cyber resilience, AI and building a profitable growth engine

Image: Supplied/ Lightspeed

Rubrik has built its reputation on cyber resilience, but operating at global scale requires strong business fundamentals. What operational priorities are you focused on to ensure proﬁtability while still growing aggressively?

Our operational priorities are focused on driving long-term growth and proﬁtability. We manage our performance with key measures that we report each quarter.

The market for cyber resilience is massive and expanding, particularly as companies adopt cloud and AI, and threats increase. To capture substantial market share, we continue to build a portfolio of products and innovate at different stages and at different levels of risk.

Our approach allows us to leverage our proven products as a foundation for growth, while actively investing in new innovations to stay ahead of the curve. Rubrik is building an enduring, proﬁtable, and growing business for the long term.

The partnership with Pure Storage was a major strategic move. From a business standpoint, how does this collaboration expand Rubrik’s reach, and what impact do you expect it to have on earnings growth?

Rubrik and Pure Storage deliver a comprehensive cyber resilience solution that ensures eﬃcient, modern, and secure data protection for both short-term and long-term storage.

We’ve accelerated sales cycles, driven larger deals, and pioneered new customer segments. As always, we win when our customers win, fueling growth and strengthening our position.

You’ve often spoken about human error being at the root of many disruptions. Looking ahead, how are you investing in technologies like AI and automation, not only to strengthen resilience but also to streamline Rubrik’s own operations and cost structure?

Humans and AI will work closely together, and there’s an error risk from both. We build guardrails and safeguards, adding to our capabilities in anomaly detection and threat hunting, for AI visibility, auditability, and mistake correction.

A recent example of a new solution that merges human and AI is Identity Resilience, which is designed to secure the entire identity landscape alongside data. Identity Resilience aims to protect the most common entry points for attackers – human and non-human identities (NHIs) – to help organisations maintain operations with minimal downtime.

We’re infusing AI across our platform and operations, with companywide learning, new tools, and shared successes, so our employees and customers automate more tasks and focus on what they do best. AI isn’t just incremental; it’s game-changing for us.