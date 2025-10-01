Etihad Rail on track to launch passenger services by 2026

Etihad Rail has confirmed that its first passenger trains will begin running by 2026, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s ambition to deliver a world-class transport system.

Speaking at the Global Rail 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Passenger Services, said preparations were advancing to ensure “seamless and connected journeys” for residents and visitors alike.

The company is working with local transport providers, municipalities and technology platforms to build integrated first- and last-mile solutions.

Passenger services will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, stretching from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east, with stops including Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Dhaid.

The network will feature routes fully separated from roads, enhancing safety and eliminating collision risks.

The operator has also adopted a “digital tickets first” strategy, part of its effort to create a modern, reliable and affordable experience.

Trains will run on accurate timetables, with travel times of 57 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, 105 minutes to Fujairah, and 70 minutes to Ruwais. Each train will carry up to 400 passengers, with multiple trips scheduled daily.

Onboard, travellers will have the option of dedicated spaces for work, reading or relaxation.

“Stations across the country are being designed as part of an accessible, integrated network,” said Al Suwaidi.

“Our aim is to serve individuals, families and groups while meeting international standards of comfort and reliability.”

The development comes as the UAE accelerates infrastructure investment under its broader economic vision. Rail passenger services are expected to complement the national freight network already in place, reducing congestion on roads and cutting emissions.

According to company estimates, the project will contribute around Dhs145bn to the UAE’s GDP over the next fifty years.