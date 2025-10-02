DEWA partners with Fortinet to strengthen cybersecurity and digital transformation

Image: Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a long-term partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity, network solutions, and firewalls, as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard digital assets and enhance smart infrastructure.

The agreement was signed during the 27th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), hosted by DEWA at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 September to 2 October 2025. The signing took place in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, alongside senior officials. Representing both sides, Hussain Lootah, executive vice president of Transmission Power at DEWA, and Joe Sarno, executive vice president, International Sales at Fortinet, formalised the agreement.

Commitment to cyber resilience

“We adopt the highest standards and global best practices in cyber security to protect our digital assets and smart infrastructure, and deliver our services according to the highest levels of efficiency, reliability and quality. We collaborate with leading global companies to keep pace with the latest technologies in protecting smart grids and smart city infrastructure, as well as proactively manage any risks that may threaten information security. Signing the agreement with Fortinet is in line with our long-term partnership in various aspects of cyber security. This keeps pace with DEWA’s digital transformation and the adoption of the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart networks, to ensure the highest levels of security and preparedness,” said Al Tayer.

Read: Saeed Al Tayer on DEWA’s clean energy and AI transformation

Joe Sarno added: “DEWA is a forward thinking organisation that fully embraces digital transformation, recognising the huge opportunities presented by cloud computing, AI, and IoT. At the same time, it remains keenly aware of the growing security challenges as attack surfaces expand. Fortinet is honoured to discuss with DEWA regarding cybersecurity and digital transformation in relation to DEWA’s critical operational and IT infrastructures, with the aim for DEWA to maintain a safe and secure environment where Dubai’s residents can thrive.”

Enhancing digital protection with advanced AI

The partnership will allow DEWA to implement the Fortinet Security Fabric system, which provides unified protection across IT, operational technologies, private cloud, and IoT environments, while adopting a Zero Trust security model for safe access and proactive threat prevention.

Additionally, Fortinet’s AI-powered FortiGuard services will boost the capabilities of DEWA’s Information Security Centre by enabling real-time threat detection and response. This will help mitigate risks, reduce operational vulnerabilities, and enhance efficiency across DEWA’s smart networks and services.