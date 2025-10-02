 Saudi’s Bahri, IMI announce first order for Saudi-built ocean-going vessels
Gulf Business
Now Reading
Saudi’s Bahri, IMI announce first order for Saudi-built ocean-going vessels
Gulf Business
  • العربية
  • Sign up

Saudi’s Bahri, IMI announce first order for Saudi-built ocean-going vessels

The new geared Ultramax vessels are designed to provide operational flexibility and efficiency, with the ability to access ports with limited infrastructure

Gulf Business
by Gulf Business
October 2, 2025
Saudi’s Bahri, IMI announce first order for Saudi-built ocean-going vessels
Image: Supplied

Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri) has placed an order for six dry bulk carriers from International Maritime Industries (IMI), marking the launch of the kingdom’s first large-scale shipbuilding project.

The vessels will be built at IMI’s shipyard in Ras Al-Khair, described as the most advanced full-service maritime facility in the Middle East and North Africa.

The deal underlines Saudi Arabia’s ambition to establish a globally competitive maritime ecosystem under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan and the Saudi Inc  initiative, aimed at boosting supply chain localisation.

Defining moment for Saudi’s maritime industry: Bahri CEO

“This agreement marks a strategic milestone for Bahri and a defining moment for the maritime industry in the kingdom,” Bahri chief executive Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey said in a statement. “Through our partnership with International Maritime Industries to launch the first large-scale national shipbuilding program, we are not only modernising our fleet but also laying the foundations for a sustainable and globally competitive maritime sector.”

Al-Subaey added that the new carriers will expand Bahri’s service in strategic markets, strengthen supply chain resilience and deliver long-term value to customers and stakeholders, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

The new geared Ultramax vessels are designed to provide operational flexibility and efficiency, with the ability to access ports with limited infrastructure.

Bahri said this would allow it to tap into niche markets and emerging trade routes, reducing exposure to market volatility while improving competitiveness and sustainability.

Tags
GCC
Industry
Insights
Lifestyle
Other
About us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Subscribe

© 2021 MOTIVATE MEDIA GROUP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Scroll To Top