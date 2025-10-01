 Bahrain returns to global markets with dual bond, sukuk sale
Gulf Business
Now Reading
Bahrain returns to global markets with dual bond, sukuk sale
Gulf Business
  • العربية
  • Sign up

Bahrain returns to global markets with dual bond, sukuk sale

Ratings agency S&P Global revised Bahrain’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” in April

Reuters
by
October 1, 2025
Bahrain’s GDP grows by 2.1% in Q3 2024, driven by non-oil sector
Image: Getty Images

Bahrain plans to tap global debt markets on Wednesday with a two-part issuance, the latest Gulf sovereign to capitalise on investor appetite for regional debt.

Saudi ArabiaAbu Dhabi and Kuwait have all raised debt in recent weeks as attractive borrowing costs and strong demand allow governments to diversify funding sources to help plug budget deficits, pay down debt, and invest in economic diversification.

Bahrain is in the market for an Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue with a tenor of slightly over eight years and a 12-year conventional bond, and set early price guidance at around 6.25 per cent and 7 per cent respectively, fixed-income news service IFR reported.

Ratings agency S&P Global revised Bahrain’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” in April, citing ongoing market volatility, high debt, a rising deficit and weaker financing conditions that could increase the government’s interest burden.

Among the Gulf’s smaller oil producers, Bahrain has accelerated efforts to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons into sectors such as tourism, financial services and logistics.

It raised $2.5bn from a combined sukuk and conventional issue earlier this year.

Tags
GCC
Industry
Insights
Lifestyle
Other
About us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Subscribe

© 2021 MOTIVATE MEDIA GROUP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Scroll To Top