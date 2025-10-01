Meet Andre Saade: the GM reimagining a Riyadh hotel for Vision 2030

Andre Saade, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal.

Andre Saade knows what it means to steward a legacy.

As general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Riyadh Minhal, he has overseen the transformation of one of the city’s most familiar hotels into a modern hub that reflects Riyadh’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

With its roots stretching back to the 1980s, Minhal has always been more than a hotel — it’s been a gathering point for leaders, delegations, and families.

And today, under the Radisson Blu brand, it combines that history with contemporary design, wellness-focused amenities, and a convention centre built for global events.

In this Q&A, Saade shares how the rebrand balances heritage and innovation, what’s driving guest satisfaction, and why Minhal is perfectly positioned for Riyadh’s fast-growing MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) market.

Riyadh Minhal has been a fixture in the city since the 1980s. What parts of the hotel’s original DNA did you keep—and what changed most in the 2025 brand conversion?

Minhal has always held a special place in Riyadh’s hospitality scene. Since the 1980s, it has welcomed business leaders, government delegations, and families alike, creating countless stories and lasting memories. That sense of trust and belonging is something we were determined to preserve.

What has changed is Riyadh itself. The city has transformed into a global hub, attracting leaders, innovators, and travellers from around the world. Guest expectations have evolved too. Today’s visitors seek balance: productivity alongside wellness, relaxation, and experiences that enrich their time in the city.

The 2025 rebrand was about meeting those evolving expectations while honouring Minhal’s legacy. Through our partnership with Radisson Blu, we elevated every touchpoint of the guest journey: contemporary executive rooms, a refined Business Class Lounge, wellness-focused facilities, a rooftop pool with sweeping views, and a convention centre equipped for world-class events. We maintained Minhal’s DNA of accessibility and corporate relevance while introducing comfort, design, and forward-thinking hospitality that reflects Riyadh’s ambitions and the needs of today’s discerning travellers.

You’ve added executive rooms, a lounge, wellness facilities, and a rooftop pool. Which enhancement has moved the needle most for guest satisfaction and RevPAR—and why?

Each enhancement has had an impact, but the executive rooms and Business Class Lounge have been the game-changers. Business travellers value space, comfort, and efficiency, and the lounge—with its dedicated boardroom and refined services—provides exactly that. It offers a private environment to work, meet, or unwind, which has improved guest satisfaction and boosted revenue per available room through longer stays and repeat visits.

Meanwhile, our wellness facilities and rooftop pool have broadened the hotel’s appeal to leisure guests and families. Radisson Blu Riyadh Minhal is no longer just a business hotel; it’s a destination where productivity, relaxation, and memorable experiences come together. This balance reflects Riyadh’s growing stature as a global city and aligns perfectly with Vision 2030.

With around 2,450m² of space and 14 meeting rooms, plus capacity for large events, how are you positioning Minhal in Riyadh’s fast-growing MICE market? Any sectors you’re winning with?

Our convention centre is among the most versatile in Riyadh, capable of hosting everything from high-level summits and corporate conferences to weddings and social gatherings of all sizes. With 2,450 m² of flexible space and capacity for over 2,300 guests, we’re already seeing strong traction from a wide range of sectors—corporate and government gatherings, professional associations, and international conventions—with new opportunities emerging all the time. This reflects the city’s evolving role as a centre for business, innovation, and large-scale events.

These spaces are complemented by exceptional catering, blending global standards with authentic Saudi flavours, and ample underground parking to ensure smooth accessibility. Combined with the warmth of our hospitality, these features make Minhal a preferred choice for both corporate and social events. By aligning with Riyadh’s rise as a global hub and Vision 2030, we position the hotel not just as a venue, but as a strategic partner delivering flexibility, operational excellence, and unforgettable experiences.

Who’s staying with you today—business travellers, government delegations, GCC weekenders, international corporates? How are the average length of stay and booking window evolving?

We host a dynamic mix of guests. Corporate travellers and government delegations remain central, but we’ve also seen strong growth from GCC weekenders and international corporates attending events. The average length of stay is gradually increasing as Riyadh becomes a longer-stay destination, particularly with Vision 2030 projects attracting regional and global visitors.

Events like Riyadh Season have encouraged leisure stays, blending business and leisure seamlessly. Booking patterns are evolving too: corporate stays are often last-minute, while events, weddings, and leisure visits are planned further ahead. The result is a diverse mix of guests, and our goal is to make every visit effortless, comfortable, and memorable.

How is Vision 2030’s push showing up in forward bookings and pipeline? Where do you see the biggest demand spikes over the next 12–18 months?

Vision 2030 has transformed Riyadh into a global business and hospitality hub, driving investment in culture, tourism, and infrastructure. Guests now expect world-class facilities and seamless experiences.

We see this reflected in forward bookings, with peaks around flagship events such as the World Defense Show, LEAP, Big 5, Riyadh Art Week, Fashion Week, Cityscape, HORECA, and Host Arabia. Looking ahead, new business districts and mega-projects—including Qiddiya and King Salman Park nearby—will further fuel demand, attracting delegations, corporates, and high-profile events. We anticipate continued growth in MICE, along with longer stays from international corporates establishing a regional presence. These trends highlight Minhal’s role not just as a hotel, but as a strategic partner, ready to deliver seamless experiences for both business and leisure travellers.

You took the helm in 2021 and steered through a brand transition. What were the toughest operational calls you had to make—and what’s the one change your team is proudest of?

Transitions always bring uncertainty. The team faced the challenge of shifting from one brand to another, adapting to new guidelines, and raising standards, all within a tight eight-week window while the hotel was fully operational at peak occupancy. Balancing daily operations with such a compressed timeline was demanding, but essential for a smooth, successful transition.

What I’m most proud of is how the team embraced this challenge. Together, we turned it into an opportunity, and today Minhal is not just rebranded, it’s reimagined, stronger, and future-ready. While recognition for leadership is humbling, the real credit belongs to the team, whose dedication and adaptability brought this vision to life.

How are the hotel’s restaurants and service design reflecting Saudi tastes while meeting international expectations? Any signature experiences you think define ‘Minhal, reimagined’?

Our F&B philosophy is authenticity with a global flair. Silk Road Restaurant showcases international flavours while celebrating the spices and culinary traditions cherished in Saudi Arabia. La Veranda Café has become a vibrant gathering spot where locals and travellers connect over artisanal coffee and light bites in an open-air setting.

Beyond dining, our service reflects the warmth and generosity of Saudi hospitality, while delivering the efficiency, consistency, and modernity international guests expect. ‘Minhal, reimagined’ is about balance: airy, luxurious yet approachable rooms; services that support productivity while allowing relaxation; and spaces where weddings, conferences, and cultural gatherings coexist seamlessly. It’s a hotel that is versatile, welcoming, and distinctly Saudi—a place where every guest feels at home.