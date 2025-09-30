ANAX Developments unveils ELLE Residences on Dubai Islands

ELLE Residences scale model/Image: Supplied

ANAX Developments, one of Dubai’s luxury developers, has announced the launch of ELLE Residences, its latest landmark project redefining branded living in the region. Slated for completion in Q3 2027, this development marks ELLE’s first branded residence in the Middle East, following the success of its debut residential tower in Miami. The collaboration brings together ELLE, owned by Lagardère Group, and ANAX Developments, blending ELLE’s global lifestyle ethos with ANAX’s expertise in Dubai’s evolving luxury market.

The launch was celebrated with a glamorous event featuring world-class entertainment, including a dazzling runway showcase by designer Manish Malhotra and performances by international stars Nancy Ajram, Nora Fatehi, Sidharth Malhotra, and others.

Satish Sanpal, founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, said: “Dubai is a city that thrives on creativity, ambition, and global appeal and this is exactly what ELLE Residences Dubai Islands represents. This partnership is about so much more than introducing an international icon to the region. It is about creating a development that reflects the essence of Dubai. We want to create homes that speak to the rhythm of life here – bold, connected and always evolving. ELLE is a celebrated brand that embodies individuality and style. We are building a destination that captures the same joy and possibility that defines Dubai. This project reflects a lifestyle that resonates with the city’s spirit; contemporary, vibrant and full of opportunity.”

Developed under a licensing agreement with Lagardère News, ELLE Residences will bring the brand’s distinct style of contemporary design, cultural sophistication, and individuality into residential living.

Constance Benqué, CEO of ELLE International and Lagardère News, added: “ELLE stands for innovation, style and cultural relevance. ELLE’s expansion into Dubai showcases the city’s position as one of the most exciting destinations for branded residences in the world. Dubai has become a global capital for luxury living and ELLE Residences Dubai Islands will set a new benchmark for what branded residences can deliver. This launch is a milestone in ELLE’s journey, and we are proud to bring ELLE lifestyle vision to such a dynamic and globally influential market. The goal is to create a destination that celebrates joy, individuality and the contemporary spirit that has always defined ELLE.”

Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments, noted: “At ANAX Developments, we are proud to bring this landmark project to life on Dubai Islands, the city’s most coveted and ambitious new waterfront destination. Our residences offer direct beachfront access, sweeping sea views, and unmatched proximity to retail, cultural, and world-class leisure amenities. We believe this project will redefine Dubai’s new era, where fashion, lifestyle, and real estate converge to create something truly extraordinary.”

The project will include 91 apartments and 7 townhouses, ranging from intimate one-bedroom residences to four-bedroom townhouses up to 4,592 sq. ft., each with private pools. Priced between Dhs3,200 and Dhs3,600 per sq. ft., every home is designed to maximise sea and skyline views through floor-to-ceiling glazing and expansive terraces.

The residences are crafted in collaboration with The One Atelier and ARQUINAUT, drawing on ELLE’s five pillars—fashion, beauty, culture, lifestyle, and society. Interiors feature sculptural fireplaces, bespoke wallpapers, bronze accents, marble, and curated art reflecting Dubai’s contemporary scene. Amenities include rooftop pools, yoga decks, private spas, landscaped gardens, social lounges, and 24/7 concierge and valet services.

Sales officially open on 26 September 2025, heralding a new chapter where branded living, fashion, and real estate converge to create a lifestyle as iconic as ELLE itself.