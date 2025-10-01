Aldar Estates, EHC launch JV to transform utility services

Image: Supplied

Aldar Estates, the region’s largest integrated real estate services company, has formed a new joint venture, CoreLynx, with EHC Investment through its energy arm, Emirates International Gas (EIG), the company said.

The partnership aims to improve the delivery of utility services across Aldar Estates’ managed communities and clients, focusing on efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

CoreLynx will provide a unified suite of solutions, including gas distribution, operations and maintenance, and advanced fire safety systems.

The services will cover newly handed-over communities as well as existing ones, the company said.

Natural evolution of its commitment, says Aldar Estates

Khaled Al Rajhi, CEO of Aldar Estates, said the venture was “a natural evolution of our commitment to providing exceptional value and integrated solutions to our clients,” adding that the partnership would create “a more robust, unified and innovative platform for delivering essential utilities services.”

Ali Al Gebely, MD of EHC, said the venture aimed to “create smarter, safer, and more sustainable communities while ensuring that every client and resident experiences the highest standards of service and reliability.”