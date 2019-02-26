Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins two-day South Korea visit

Sheikh Mohamed will discuss bilateral issues with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

UAE
Tuesday 26 February 2019


Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan landed in South Korea on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit.

“I have arrived in South Korea, a country with which we have strong strategic ties. We look forward to opening new horizons of cooperation and forging constructive partnerships,” the official wrote on Twitter.

He began his trip by visiting the National Memorial of Seoul, a monument which recognises those who sacrificed themselves in the defence of the country.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will hold official talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss enhancing strategic relations and other regional and international issues, official news agency WAM reported.

The two countries will also seek to strengthen cooperation in various fields such as 5G technology, information technology, security and defence, an official announcement by the South Korean President’s office said.

Sheikh Mohamed is also scheduled to visit two of Samsung’s facilities, according to South Korean media reports.

The official visit comes after Moon Jae-in made a four-day trip to the UAE in March 2018, when leaders from both the countries also marked the completion of the UAE’s first nuclear reactor.

A consortium of South Korean companies, headed by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), is currently building the $24.4bn Barakah power plant project in the UAE.

