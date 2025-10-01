ABK Capital DIFC partners with LGT Bank Switzerland

L to R: Sherif ElRafie, CEO of ABK Capital and Abdulaziz Jawad, chairman of ABK Capital–Kuwait/Image: Supplied (edited)

ABK Capital DIFC, the newly established subsidiary of ABK Capital in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced the launch of several “preferred business partnerships” with leading international firms, including LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd. This development builds on ABK Capital’s series of strategic alliances with top global partners such as Blackstone and BlackRock and marks a significant milestone in its mission to enhance client offerings with access to world-class financial institutions, innovative investment solutions, and Swiss private banking expertise.

Partnership with LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd.

LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd. is part of LGT Group, an international private banking and asset management leader fully owned by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. With more than CHF350bn in assets under management and operations in 30+ global locations, LGT will provide ABK Capital DIFC clients with access to its custody services, global infrastructure, and best-in-class product platforms. Through the agreement, ABK Capital DIFC will manage client investment accounts custodised with participating banks, broadening the range of global opportunities available to investors.

Dr. Abdulaziz Jawad, chairman of ABK Capital–Kuwait, emphasised: “The establishment of ABK Capital DIFC is a cornerstone of our regional expansion strategy. It positions us in a premier international financial center, enabling us to serve a broader client base across new jurisdictions and booking centers. Through this platform, we provide our clients with a suite of innovative investment solutions that are tailored to meet their evolving needs.”

He further explained: “This partnership will serve our customers qualitatively and quantitively as it further enhances the quality of our product and services suite, and widens the horizons of customer needs that ABK Capital DIFC will be able to satisfy. We remain focused on building ABK Capital into a leading regional investment house by continuously expanding our reach and developing client-centric solutions that reflect the highest standards of professionalism and performance. ABK Group’s partnership with entities like LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, Blackstone, and BlackRock is a testament to this vision.”

Sherif ElRafie, CEO of ABK Capital, added: “The cooperation with our partners, including LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd through our subsidiary aligns directly with our commitment to deliver top-tier investment services and global reach to our clients.”

He concluded: “Through these partnerships, our subsidiary, ABK Capital DIFC will provide an enhanced level of investment management and advisory capabilities, leveraging our partners’ strong global footprint. It is a key step in our strategy to expand our value proposition by offering clients access to leading international managers and differentiated investment solutions.”

Strengthening regional growth strategy

The establishment of ABK Capital DIFC underlines the firm’s broader growth objectives centered on innovation, global partnerships, and expanding investment management capabilities in the region. By investing in talent, platforms, and strategic alliances, ABK Capital aims to deliver differentiated, high-quality investment solutions and elevate the client experience.

This initiative also reflects the group’s vision to build an integrated solutions platform that caters to a wide range of investor needs and risk profiles, ensuring clients benefit from the expertise and offerings of best-in-class partners around the world.